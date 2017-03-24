Telltale Games, der vielfach ausgezeichnete Entwickler von The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier, hat bekanntgegeben, dass die neue Episode ‚Above the Law‘ am 28. März für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC sowie iOS- und Android-Geräte erscheinen wird. Die neue Episode wird auch für Besitzer des Season Pass zur Verfügung stehen, welcher bereits die zweiteilige Premierenfolge enthält und auch alle künftigen Episoden beinhalten wird.

Nach den schockierenden Ereignissen von ‚Ties That Bind: Part Two‚ hat Javier immer noch Schwierigkeiten, seinen Platz in seiner wiedervereinten Familie zu finden. Gleichzeitig wächst auch die Anspannung innerhalb der schützenden Mauern von Richmond. Werden sich Clementine und der Rest der Truppe gegen Javier wenden? Es ist nun an der Zeit, sich für eine Familie zu entscheiden, in die man geboren wurde oder die man sich selbst geschaffen hat …

Episode 3: ‚Above the Law‘ erscheint am Dienstag, den 28. März

Die Premierenfolge von The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier konnte die Presse zum Start begeistern. In seiner Review schreibt IGN.com: „Intelligente Charakterisierung und Handlung von Javi und seiner Familie sowie die Rückkehr von Clementine verleihen dem umbekannten aber packenden neuen Szenario Tiefe und ich kann es nicht erwarten, weiterzuspielen” sowie „Unbekanntes Territorium, das sich einerseits bekannt anfühlt, aber aufregend Neues bietet. GamesRadar spricht von der „nachwirkenden Macht von interaktiver Geschichtenerzählung”, die A New Frontier demonstriert, dass das Spiel die „richtige Balance findet zwischen der Belohnung langjähriger Spieler, die ihre eigene Version der Geschichte erschaffen haben, und dem Willkommen heißen von Neulingen, die zum ersten Mal das düstere Abenteuer erleben.” Laut Game Informer bietet die zweiteilige Premiere „schokierende Todesfälle, heftigen Verrat und Sekundenentscheidungen, die Zweifel nach sich ziehen”. „Alles führt zu einem wahnsinnigen Cliffhanger und ich kann es kaum erwarten zu erfahren, was als nächstes passiert”, so der Redakteur.

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier richtet sich sowohl an neue Spieler als auch Fans der ersten beiden Staffeln. Diejenigen, die die Geschichte erst kennenlernen, bekommen einen einfachen Einstieg. Spielern, die mit der Story schon vertraut sind, werden mehrere Optionen zu Verfügung gestellt, um die Vorgeschichte zu konfigurieren und gespeicherte Daten aus den vorherigen Staffeln von diversen Plattformen zu übertragen.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – A New Frontier Episode 3: ‚Above The Law“ hat von der USK eine Altersfreigabe ab 16 Jahren erhalten.

Bis heute wurden von The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series mehr als 50 Millionen Episoden weltweit verkauft. Die Serie erhielt über 100 „Game of the Year” Preise von Medien wie Metacritic, USA Today, Wired, Spike TV VGAs, Yahoo!, The Telegraph, Mashable, Polygon, Destructoid und GamesRadar und konnte zwei BAFTA Video Games Awards für Best Story und Best Mobile Game gewinnen.

The Walking Dead ist in der Welt der preisgekrönten Comicbuch-Serie von Robert Kirkman angesiedelt und bietet ein emotional aufgeladenes Spielerlebnis, in dem die Aktionen und Entscheidungen des Spielers die Geschichte über den Verlauf der ganzen Staffel beeinflussen.

Weitere Informationen zu The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman und seine weiteren Projekte sind auf www.Skybound.com und www.TheWalkingDead.com zu finden.

About Robert Kirkman

Since entering the comics scene with his self-published cult-hit Battle Pope in 2000, the Kentucky native has risen to fame as one of the most successful names in comics and entertainment.

He is the creator of many popular comic books, including the Eisner Award- winning The Walking Dead, long-running Invincible, all-ages Super Dinosaur, and the atmospheric exorcism comic, Outcast, which was released in June 2014 and recently received a series pickup for CINEMAX with Fox International. Kirkman will serve as creator, writer and executive producer of the series that is slated to release summer 2016. His success and passionate advocacy for creator-owned comics led him to become the first person invited to become a partner at Image Comics since the company’s inception twenty-four years ago. In 2010, Robert saw an opportunity to create a transmedia entertainment company that would nurture creators, and give them the resources to create content while retaining creative control of their properties. Partnering with longtime collaborator, and fellow executive producer of The Walking Dead franchise and Outcast, David Alpert, Skybound Entertainment was born.

That same year, Kirkman continued to expand his presence in the entertainment industry, becoming a creator, executive producer and writer on The Walking Dead television show. The show will soon begin production on its sixth season and has become the highest-rated basic cable drama of all time. To date The Walking Dead is the #1 on television among the coveted 18-49 demo. Kirkman is also the executive producer and creator AMC’s upcoming companion series Fear The Walking Dead for which he co-wrote the pilot alongside Dave Erickson (Sons of Anarchy, Marco Polo).

Skybound Entertainment

Founded in 2010, Skybound Entertainment is a multiplatform entertainment company that houses projects ranging from television, film, digital content, comics, interactive, live events, and gaming.

Skybound Entertainment is responsible for such television hits including The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and Outcast. Moving into the digital content space, Skybound produced the first-ever narrative VR series, GONE, for Samsung’s Milk VR platform and in 2017 will produce VR horror series Lies Within, which is the first project out of Skybound’s partnership with interactive theatrical company Delusion.

Newly announced Skybound projects include Five Year, Mastermind and Heroes and Villains: The History of Comics.

